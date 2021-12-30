Categories
4 Best Material UI Design System Libraries
sys
@material-ui/system
Material-UI System - Design system for Material-UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@ui-schema/ds-material
React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@mui-magic/system
Material-UI System - Design system for Material-UI.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ui
@tealink/ui
React UI components implementing global design system with Material UI
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
