openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best Material UI Design System Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sys

@material-ui/system

Material-UI System - Design system for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@ui-schema/ds-material

React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2mos ago

@mui-magic/system

Material-UI System - Design system for Material-UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
10mos ago
ui

@tealink/ui

React UI components implementing global design system with Material UI

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit