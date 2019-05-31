openbase logo
Best Material UI Cookie Consent Libraries

material-ui-cookie-consent

Allow cookies in your site with style! Material style! 😎

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
3yrs ago

react-mui-cookie-dialog

A cookie dialog in react based on material-ui.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago