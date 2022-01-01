Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Material UI Component Library Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cor
@material-ui/core
React components that implement Google's Material Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
824
Top Feedback
111
Great Documentation
93
Easy to Use
82
Highly Customizable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package