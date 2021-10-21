openbase logo
8 Best Material UI Color Picker Libraries

material-ui-color

The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !

103
8.9K
4mos ago

@ui-schema/material-color

React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.

88
3
2mos ago
material-ui-color-picker

<ColorInput> component for material-ui

81
7K
2yrs ago

@igloo_cloud/material-ui-color-sliders

A touch-friendly color picker based on Material-UI

3
8
4mos ago
material-ui-rc-color-picker

React Color Picker using Material UI

3
28
4yrs ago
material-ui-flat-colors

Flat UI Colors for Material UI

2
5
2yrs ago
material-color-picker-field

Color Picker field component with Material UI styles.

0
0
2yrs ago
mui-primary-color-picker

Primary/secondary color picker for Material-UI

1
1
1yr ago