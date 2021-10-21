Categories
muc
material-ui-color
The lightest colorpicker, palette, colorinput, colorbutton ⚡ No dependencies. It uses React hooks, support Typescript theming and more !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
103
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ui-schema/material-color
React Form + UI generator for any design system, based on JSON-Schema, easy creation of complex custom widgets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-color-picker
<ColorInput> component for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@igloo_cloud/material-ui-color-sliders
A touch-friendly color picker based on Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mur
material-ui-rc-color-picker
React Color Picker using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-flat-colors
Flat UI Colors for Material UI
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mcp
material-color-picker-field
Color Picker field component with Material UI styles.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mpc
mui-primary-color-picker
Primary/secondary color picker for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
