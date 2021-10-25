Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best Material UI Chat Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
cur
chat-ui-react
💬 React component for conversational UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
172
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-chat
Material-UI-Chat - React Chat room component using Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package