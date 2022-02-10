openbase logo
Best Material UI Carousel Libraries

react-material-ui-carousel

A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Hard to Use
1Buggy

material-auto-rotating-carousel

Introduce users to your app with this Material-style carousel.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
material-ui-carousel

A simple React Material UI component to create carousel / slideshow of images and captions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago