Best Material UI Carousel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
rmu
react-material-ui-carousel
A Generic carousel UI component for React using Material UI.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
43.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
material-auto-rotating-carousel
Introduce users to your app with this Material-style carousel.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
432
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muc
material-ui-carousel
A simple React Material UI component to create carousel / slideshow of images and captions.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
