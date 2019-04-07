Categories
Best Material UI Calendar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
rmu
react-material-ui-calendar
React calendar using material-ui
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
acr
availability-calendar-react
This package provides a customizable Calendar component for your React Application to allow users to set availability ranges for certain days. The component uses a state object passed from its parent to store the data. It also allows the user to hover ove
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rme
react-material-event-calendar
An event calender for react apps based on material-ui
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
