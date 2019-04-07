openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Material UI Calendar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

rmu

react-material-ui-calendar

React calendar using material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
112
Last Commit
3yrs ago
acr

availability-calendar-react

This package provides a customizable Calendar component for your React Application to allow users to set availability ranges for certain days. The component uses a state object passed from its parent to store the data. It also allows the user to hover ove

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
rme

react-material-event-calendar

An event calender for react apps based on material-ui

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
1yr ago