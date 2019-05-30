openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best Material UI Avatar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mua

material-ui-avatar-picker

An avatar picker using material-ui modal and buttons.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@nis3soft/ng-avatar

NG Avatar - Simple Angular Avatar component for use with Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago