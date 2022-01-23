Categories
10 Best Material UI Autocomplete Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder
A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/places-select
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@dccs/react-autocomplete-mui
React-Autocomplete without the tears
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muf
material-ui-formik-components
Formik ready material ui components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mus
material-ui-superselectfield
multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mpa
mui-places-autocomplete
Google Material Design (Material-UI) styled React component using Google Maps Places Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
761
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mua
material-ui-autocomplete-google-places
React component that uses Google Places API with Material-UI Autocomplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@autocomplete/material-ui
Using the react library to implements autocomplete with material-ui library (the most popular material-design with react)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
317
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@autocomplete/core
Autocomplete core lib
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mui
muishift
Thin Material UI layer over downshift
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ma
mui-autocomplete
Simple mui-autocomplete pacakge for autosuggestion made with React hooks, Material-UI and Axios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@appgeist/react-select-material-ui
An outlined Material-UI input component based on react-select, inspired by the Autocomplete section in Material-UI docs
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-places
Wrapper on top of the material-ui AutoComplete component that use google place api
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-materialui-tags
A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-mui-autocomplete-highlighter
Material-UI Autocomplete Search Highlighter for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
muy
material-ui-youtube-autocomplete
A React-based auto-complete search box for Youtube apps. Basically, it's an autocomplete+autosuggest component with the Material UI look and feel. Video search results are retrieved from Youtube's database based on user input, and provided as input to your callback.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mue
material-ui-enhanced-fields
Enhanced fields for material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
