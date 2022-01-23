openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best Material UI Autocomplete Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder

A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago

@tractorzoom/places-select

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago

@dccs/react-autocomplete-mui

React-Autocomplete without the tears

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
8mos ago
muf

material-ui-formik-components

Formik ready material ui components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
mus

material-ui-superselectfield

multiselection autocomplete dropdown component for Material-UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
943
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mpa

mui-places-autocomplete

Google Material Design (Material-UI) styled React component using Google Maps Places Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
761
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mua

material-ui-autocomplete-google-places

React component that uses Google Places API with Material-UI Autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
338
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@autocomplete/material-ui

Using the react library to implements autocomplete with material-ui library (the most popular material-design with react)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
317
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@autocomplete/core

Autocomplete core lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
316
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mui

muishift

Thin Material UI layer over downshift

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
263
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ma

mui-autocomplete

Simple mui-autocomplete pacakge for autosuggestion made with React hooks, Material-UI and Axios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
133
Last Commit

@appgeist/react-select-material-ui

An outlined Material-UI input component based on react-select, inspired by the Autocomplete section in Material-UI docs

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
119
Last Commit
2yrs ago
mup

material-ui-places

Wrapper on top of the material-ui AutoComplete component that use google place api

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmt

react-materialui-tags

A fantastically simple tagging component for your Material-UI React projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rma

react-mui-autocomplete-highlighter

Material-UI Autocomplete Search Highlighter for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
muy

material-ui-youtube-autocomplete

A React-based auto-complete search box for Youtube apps. Basically, it's an autocomplete+autosuggest component with the Material UI look and feel. Video search results are retrieved from Youtube's database based on user input, and provided as input to your callback.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
mue

material-ui-enhanced-fields

Enhanced fields for material-ui

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago