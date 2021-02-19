openbase logo
5 Best Material UI Admin Panel Libraries

argon-dashboard-material-ui

This is the Material UI version of the Argon Dashboard React.

MIT
29
1
1yr ago
mkr

material-kit-react

Material Kit React. Coded by Creative Tim

Unknown
121
rmd

react-material-dashboard

Material design admin dashboard powered with React

MIT
54
5
4yrs ago
bmr

berry-material-react-free

Berry is a creative yet minimal free react admin template build using the Material-UI. It is meant to be the best User Experience with highly customizable. It is a complete game-changer React Dashboard Template with easy and intuitive responsive design as

Unknown
Weekly Downloads
rma

react-material-admin-template

A simple responsive admin template using react and material-ui

MIT
625
2
2yrs ago