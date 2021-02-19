Categories
5 Best Material UI Admin Panel Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
argon-dashboard-material-ui
This is the Material UI version of the Argon Dashboard React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mkr
material-kit-react
Material Kit React. Coded by Creative Tim
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
121
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmd
react-material-dashboard
Material design admin dashboard powered with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bmr
berry-material-react-free
Berry is a creative yet minimal free react admin template build using the Material-UI. It is meant to be the best User Experience with highly customizable. It is a complete game-changer React Dashboard Template with easy and intuitive responsive design as
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rma
react-material-admin-template
A simple responsive admin template using react and material-ui
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
625
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
