10 Best jQuery WYSIWYG Editor Libraries

tui-editor

🍞📝 Markdown WYSIWYG Editor. GFM Standard + Chart & UML Extensible.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
mei

medium-editor-insert-plugin

jQuery insert plugin for MediumEditor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bw

bootstrap-wysiwyg

Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
caz

cazary

jQuery plugin of WYSIWYG editor that aims for fast, lightweight, stylish, customizable, cross-browser, and multi-language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bri

brickyeditor

WYSIWYG block editor jQuery plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Buggy
sce

sceditor

A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
6d ago

mark-editor

The next generation Javascript WYSIWYG HTML Editor.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
13d ago
so

sceditor-osm

A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
bw4

bootstrap-wysiwyg-4

Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wiz

wizardwig

Minimalistic, transparent jquery wysiwyg editor

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago