Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best jQuery WYSIWYG Editor Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tui-editor
🍞📝 Markdown WYSIWYG Editor. GFM Standard + Chart & UML Extensible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
mei
medium-editor-insert-plugin
jQuery insert plugin for MediumEditor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
550
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bw
bootstrap-wysiwyg
Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
caz
cazary
jQuery plugin of WYSIWYG editor that aims for fast, lightweight, stylish, customizable, cross-browser, and multi-language.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bri
brickyeditor
WYSIWYG block editor jQuery plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
119
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Buggy
sce
sceditor
A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
387
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mark-editor
The next generation Javascript WYSIWYG HTML Editor.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
77
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
so
sceditor-osm
A lightweight HTML and BBCode WYSIWYG editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
534
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bw4
bootstrap-wysiwyg-4
Tiny bootstrap-compatible WYSIWYG rich text editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wiz
wizardwig
Minimalistic, transparent jquery wysiwyg editor
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package