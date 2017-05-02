Categories
Best jQuery Word Cloud Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jqc
jqcloud2
jQuery plugin for drawing neat word clouds that actually look like clouds
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
3wc
3d-word-cloud
A very small and CSS-less jQuery plugin for drawing a 3D, interactive, SVG based and fully customizable sphere tag cloud from an array of html links.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
