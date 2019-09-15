openbase logo
Best jQuery WebGL Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jquery.ripples

Add a water ripple effect to your background using WebGL.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jw

jquery-webglpanorama

Easy-to-use jQuery plugin to display cube map panoramas on a HTML canvas object using WebGL.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
jv

jquery.valiant360

jQuery plugin for playing 360 degree videos using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit