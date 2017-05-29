Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best jQuery Video Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jplayer
jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Buggy
jmy
jquery.mb.ytplayer
use a custom yutube player for a video as background on jQuery framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
med
mediaplayer
A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player
Save
CC0-1.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gif
gifplayer
Customizable jquery plugin to play and stop animated gifs. Similar to 9gag's. Support for video formats
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hj
hasplayer.js
hasplayer.js is a javascript implementation of a video player based on the W3C premium extensions, i.e. [MSE](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/media-source/media-source.html) and [EME](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/encrypted
Save
BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cov
covervid
Make your HTML5 video behave like a background cover image with this lightweight Javascript plugin / jQuery extension
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jtp
jquery-tubeplayer-plugin
Simplified management of embedded YouTube players
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-clipchamp-mjpeg-player-plugin
This jQuery plugin provides a simple player for MJPEG ("motion JPEG") videos, as produced by the clipchamp.com online video converter, video compressor, and webcam recorder
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cp
container.player
A super easy jQuery powered background / container player for HTML5, YouTube & Vimeo videos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hy
html5-youtube
YouTube Player API wrapper like HTML5 video API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jm
jquery-mediaplayer
A responsive fully customizable jQuery Media Player with touch support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jquery-chameleon
📹 A jQuery plugin to synchronize slide images with videos in JWPlayer 7, HTML5 or YouTube Player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bj
bigvideo.js
The jQuery Plugin for Big Background Video (and Images)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package