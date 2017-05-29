openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Video Player Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jplayer

jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Buggy
jmy

jquery.mb.ytplayer

use a custom yutube player for a video as background on jQuery framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
med

mediaplayer

A tiny, totally cross browser, accessible, fully customizable media player

CC0-1.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
269
Weekly Downloads
278
Last Commit
3yrs ago
gif

gifplayer

Customizable jquery plugin to play and stop animated gifs. Similar to 9gag's. Support for video formats

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
168
Last Commit
4yrs ago
hj

hasplayer.js

hasplayer.js is a javascript implementation of a video player based on the W3C premium extensions, i.e. [MSE](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/media-source/media-source.html) and [EME](https://dvcs.w3.org/hg/html-media/raw-file/tip/encrypted

BSD-3-Clause-Clear
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
cov

covervid

Make your HTML5 video behave like a background cover image with this lightweight Javascript plugin / jQuery extension

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
jtp

jquery-tubeplayer-plugin

Simplified management of embedded YouTube players

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

jquery-clipchamp-mjpeg-player-plugin

This jQuery plugin provides a simple player for MJPEG ("motion JPEG") videos, as produced by the clipchamp.com online video converter, video compressor, and webcam recorder

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7yrs ago
cp

container.player

A super easy jQuery powered background / container player for HTML5, YouTube & Vimeo videos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hy

html5-youtube

YouTube Player API wrapper like HTML5 video API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jm

jquery-mediaplayer

A responsive fully customizable jQuery Media Player with touch support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
jc

jquery-chameleon

📹 A jQuery plugin to synchronize slide images with videos in JWPlayer 7, HTML5 or YouTube Player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bj

bigvideo.js

The jQuery Plugin for Big Background Video (and Images)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago