Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best jQuery Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bfu
blueimp-file-upload
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
jquery-validation
jQuery Validation Plugin library sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jquery-validation-unobtrusive
Add-on to jQuery Validation to enable unobtrusive validation options in data-* attributes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jfv
jquery-form-validator
[DISCONTINUED] jQuery plugin that makes it easy to validate user input while keeping your HTML markup clean from javascript code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
977
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jbv
jq-bootstrap-validation
A JQuery validation framework for bootstrap forms.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jquery-creditcardvalidator
jQuery credit card validation and detection plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spa
spacer
jQuery validation library and extra helpful APIs (dialog, tables, ...) that speedup web development
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iptools-jquery-validator
jQuery form validation plugin
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.input.validator
This jquery plugin helps to handle input validation based on standard html attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
val
validaty
Validaty - A Validation Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jn
jquery.niceform
The jQuery plugin for validation and post form data to server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
bva
bvalidator
bValidator is a form validation jQuery plug-in.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package