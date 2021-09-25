openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Validation Libraries

blueimp-file-upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

31.1K
96K
5mos ago
4.3/ 5
29
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

jquery-validation

jQuery Validation Plugin library sources

10.2K
156K
3mos ago
4.0/ 5
4
1Easy to Use
1Performant

jquery-validation-unobtrusive

Add-on to jQuery Validation to enable unobtrusive validation options in data-* attributes.

220
24.2K
3mos ago
[DISCONTINUED] jQuery plugin that makes it easy to validate user input while keeping your HTML markup clean from javascript code.

977
1.6K
3yrs ago
A JQuery validation framework for bootstrap forms.

1.4K
45
4mos ago
jQuery credit card validation and detection plugin

1K
644
1yr ago
jQuery validation library and extra helpful APIs (dialog, tables, ...) that speedup web development

1
4
4mos ago

iptools-jquery-validator

jQuery form validation plugin

0
50
2yrs ago

jquery.input.validator

This jquery plugin helps to handle input validation based on standard html attributes.

0
20
2yrs ago
Validaty - A Validation Plugin

3
18
2yrs ago
The jQuery plugin for validation and post form data to server

16
3
1yr ago
1Great Documentation
bValidator is a form validation jQuery plug-in.

25
0
3yrs ago