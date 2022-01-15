Categories
10 Best jQuery Tree Libraries
jf
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
jst
jstree
jquery tree plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
zv
@ztree/ztree_v3
jQuery Tree Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqt
jqtree
Tree widget for jQuery
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
996
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
jt
jquery-treetable
jQuery plugin to show a tree structure in a table
Save
(MIT OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tm
tree-multiselect
jQuery multiple select with nested options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jb
jquery-bonsai
A lightweight jQuery plugin that takes a big nested list and prunes it down to a small expandable tree control.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jtj
jquery.treemenu.js
treeMenu - simple jQuery plugin. Add togglers to ul > li > * structure
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jtq
jquery-treetable-qs
jQuery plugin to show a tree structure in a table
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fj
flextree.js
FlextreeJS is a lightweight open source jQuery plugin that provides flexible tree-like layout such as treeview, it's template-based and it's fully customizable.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
