openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best jQuery Tree Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jf

jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jst

jstree

jquery tree plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
zv

@ztree/ztree_v3

jQuery Tree Plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqt

jqtree

Tree widget for jQuery

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
996
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jt

jquery-treetable

jQuery plugin to show a tree structure in a table

(MIT OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
733
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tm

tree-multiselect

jQuery multiple select with nested options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
216
Weekly Downloads
940
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jb

jquery-bonsai

A lightweight jQuery plugin that takes a big nested list and prunes it down to a small expandable tree control.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
164
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jtj

jquery.treemenu.js

treeMenu - simple jQuery plugin. Add togglers to ul > li > * structure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jtq

jquery-treetable-qs

jQuery plugin to show a tree structure in a table

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
fj

flextree.js

FlextreeJS is a lightweight open source jQuery plugin that provides flexible tree-like layout such as treeview, it's template-based and it's fully customizable.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago