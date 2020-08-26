Categories
10 Best jQuery Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
too
tooltipster
A jQuery tooltip plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
qtip2
qTip2 - Pretty powerful tooltips
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Performant
jbo
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zt
zebra_tooltips
A lightweight, accessible, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful tooltips
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pro
protip
A new generation jQuery Tooltip plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jti
jtippy
jQuery Tooltip Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jp
jquery-pictip
jQuery PicTip is a plugin that adds handy tooltips to your images, slideshows, sliders and more.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
too
@curveballerpacks/tooltiper
jQuery tooltip plugin. Available as npm package via `npm i @curveballerpacks/tooltiper`
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tip
@renekorss/tipsy
Facebook-style tooltips plugin for jQuery with support for hoverStay option
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
