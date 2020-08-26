openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Tooltip Libraries

too

tooltipster

A jQuery tooltip plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

qtip2

qTip2 - Pretty powerful tooltips

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Performant
jbo

jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
js

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
zt

zebra_tooltips

A lightweight, accessible, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful tooltips

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
2d ago
pro

protip

A new generation jQuery Tooltip plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
359
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jti

jtippy

jQuery Tooltip Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
193
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jp

jquery-pictip

jQuery PicTip is a plugin that adds handy tooltips to your images, slideshows, sliders and more.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
too

@curveballerpacks/tooltiper

jQuery tooltip plugin. Available as npm package via `npm i @curveballerpacks/tooltiper`

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tip

@renekorss/tipsy

Facebook-style tooltips plugin for jQuery with support for hoverStay option

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago