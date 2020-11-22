Categories
10 Best jQuery Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jt
jquery-toasts
A simple & lightweight toast messages library for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jtp
jquery-toast-plugin
Highly customizable jquery plugin to show toast messages
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bs4-toast
A Bootstrap 4.2+ jQuery plugin for the toast component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
427
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
skeets.toast
A simple light-weight toast engine for jquery / bootstrap
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmt
jquery-message-toaster
A simple easy to use jQuery based message toaster. Fully configurable, and customizable options available.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-toast
jQuery Toast Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bjt
bootstrap4-jquery.toaster
jQuery plugin for displaying customizable toast notifications via Bootstrap alerts
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bdi
bdialog
Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax5ui-toast
Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smackbar
a simple jquery notification library plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
