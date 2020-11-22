openbase logo
jt

jquery-toasts

A simple & lightweight toast messages library for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jtp

jquery-toast-plugin

Highly customizable jquery plugin to show toast messages

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bt

bs4-toast

A Bootstrap 4.2+ jQuery plugin for the toast component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
143
Weekly Downloads
427
Last Commit
1yr ago
st

skeets.toast

A simple light-weight toast engine for jquery / bootstrap

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
jmt

jquery-message-toaster

A simple easy to use jQuery based message toaster. Fully configurable, and customizable options available.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jt

jquery-toast

jQuery Toast Plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
bjt

bootstrap4-jquery.toaster

jQuery plugin for displaying customizable toast notifications via Bootstrap alerts

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bdi

bdialog

Extend the Bootstrap Modal features, making dialog more functions and easier to use, dialog type including modal, alert, mask and toast types

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ax5ui-toast

Javascript UI Component - Toast - JavaScript Toast / Bootstrap Toast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sma

smackbar

a simple jquery notification library plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago