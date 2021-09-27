openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Timeline Libraries

aframe-animation-timeline-component

📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.

MIT
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
js

jquery-steps

A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

clinical-timeline

Use d3-timeline to visualize clinical data

AGPL-3.0
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jr

jquery-roadmap

Simple timeline plugin for jQuery

MIT
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
dt

d3kit-timeline

A timeline component based on d3kit and labella.js

Apache-2.0
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
ts

timelinejs-slider

🎬 jQuery timeline plugin, easily creates timeline slider.

MIT
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jtp

jquery.timeline.psk

You can easily create the horizontal timeline with two types by using this jQuery plugin.

MIT
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
jt

jquery-timeline

History timeline jQuery plugin

MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
jp

jquery.periodtimeline

A jQuery plugin for showing a horizontal timeline of events which are relative to different parallel and sequential time periods. The plugin supports dragging and mouse scrolling, fully styleable and has no dependencies.

MIT
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
jat

jquery-albe-timeline

JQUERY plugin for rendering timelines from the JSON data.

Unlicense
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
jt

jquery.timeliny

Timeliny is a responsive jQuery plugin for creating year-based interactive timelines.

MIT
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jt

jquery-timelineme

A flexible timeline plugin

MIT
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ja

jquery.animatetimeline

Provides the ability to animate a declaritive animation timeline

MIT
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago