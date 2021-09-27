Categories
10 Best jQuery Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
aframe-animation-timeline-component
📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
js
jquery-steps
A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
clinical-timeline
Use d3-timeline to visualize clinical data
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jr
jquery-roadmap
Simple timeline plugin for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dt
d3kit-timeline
A timeline component based on d3kit and labella.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ts
timelinejs-slider
🎬 jQuery timeline plugin, easily creates timeline slider.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
820
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jtp
jquery.timeline.psk
You can easily create the horizontal timeline with two types by using this jQuery plugin.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-timeline
History timeline jQuery plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jp
jquery.periodtimeline
A jQuery plugin for showing a horizontal timeline of events which are relative to different parallel and sequential time periods. The plugin supports dragging and mouse scrolling, fully styleable and has no dependencies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jat
jquery-albe-timeline
JQUERY plugin for rendering timelines from the JSON data.
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery.timeliny
Timeliny is a responsive jQuery plugin for creating year-based interactive timelines.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-timelineme
A flexible timeline plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
jquery.animatetimeline
Provides the ability to animate a declaritive animation timeline
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
