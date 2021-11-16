openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Tags Libraries

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
sug

suggestags

This is a JQuery plugin for input tags with auto complete suggestion.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

bootstrap-tagsinput

jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge

jquery-tags-input

Magically convert a simple text input into a cool tag list with this jQuery plugin.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
ti

tag-it

A jQuery UI plugin to handle multi-tag fields as well as tag suggestions/autocomplete.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
sel

selectpage

A simple style and powerful selector, including ajax remote data, autocomplete, pagination, tags, i18n and keyboard navigation features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
698
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2mos ago
mt

materialize-tags

A jQuery tags input plugin based on Materialize

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
it

input-tokenizer

jQuery plugin that allows a user to type keywords, which will be broken up into tokens/tags and displayed, similarly to tagging a post on Tumblr or Stack-Overflow.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jquery.tagify

A jQuery plugin to create a "tagified" UI control out of a normal text input.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
tag

tagarea

A very simple tag input plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago