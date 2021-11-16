Categories
10 Best jQuery Tags Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
sug
suggestags
This is a JQuery plugin for input tags with auto complete suggestion.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
220
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bootstrap-tagsinput
jQuery tags input plugin based on Twitter Bootstrap.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
jquery-tags-input
Magically convert a simple text input into a cool tag list with this jQuery plugin.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ti
tag-it
A jQuery UI plugin to handle multi-tag fields as well as tag suggestions/autocomplete.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sel
selectpage
A simple style and powerful selector, including ajax remote data, autocomplete, pagination, tags, i18n and keyboard navigation features
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
698
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
materialize-tags
A jQuery tags input plugin based on Materialize
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
it
input-tokenizer
jQuery plugin that allows a user to type keywords, which will be broken up into tokens/tags and displayed, similarly to tagging a post on Tumblr or Stack-Overflow.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.tagify
A jQuery plugin to create a "tagified" UI control out of a normal text input.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tag
tagarea
A very simple tag input plugin for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
