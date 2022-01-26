openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Table Libraries

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
datatables.net

jQuery DataTables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

jexcel

Jspreadsheet is a lightweight vanilla javascript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
datatables

Tables plug-in for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

jtable

A JQuery plugin to create AJAX based CRUD tables.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
tableexport.jquery.plugin

jQuery plugin to export a html table to JSON, XML, CSV, TSV, TXT, SQL, Word, Excel, PNG and PDF

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
852
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

gridjs-jquery

Grid.js jQuery integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
10mos ago
jquery-tablesort

A tiny & dead-simple jQuery plugin for sortable tables.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

footable

jQuery plugin to make HTML tables responsive

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jquery-tabledit

Inline editor for HTML tables compatible with Bootstrap.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
490
Last Commit
6yrs ago
stupid-table-plugin

A stupidly small and simple jQuery table sorter plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
2yrs ago
fixed-header-table

jQuery plugin for tables with fixed headers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
324
Last Commit
5yrs ago

restables

jQuery plugin for the responsive tables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago