10 Best jQuery Table Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
dn
datatables.net
jQuery DataTables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
308K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
jexcel
Jspreadsheet is a lightweight vanilla javascript plugin to create amazing web-based interactive tables and spreadsheets compatible with other spreadsheet software.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dat
datatables
Tables plug-in for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jtable
A JQuery plugin to create AJAX based CRUD tables.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
tjp
tableexport.jquery.plugin
jQuery plugin to export a html table to JSON, XML, CSV, TSV, TXT, SQL, Word, Excel, PNG and PDF
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
852
Weekly Downloads
5.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gridjs-jquery
Grid.js jQuery integration
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
352
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-tablesort
A tiny & dead-simple jQuery plugin for sortable tables.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
258
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
footable
jQuery plugin to make HTML tables responsive
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-tabledit
Inline editor for HTML tables compatible with Bootstrap.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
490
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stp
stupid-table-plugin
A stupidly small and simple jQuery table sorter plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
706
Weekly Downloads
485
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fht
fixed-header-table
jQuery plugin for tables with fixed headers
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
935
Weekly Downloads
324
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
restables
jQuery plugin for the responsive tables
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
