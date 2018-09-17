openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Swipe Libraries

jquery-touchswipe

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Slow
lightslider

JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
2.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use

slider-pro

A modular, responsive and touch-enabled jQuery slider plugin that enables you to create elegant and professionally looking sliders.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
866
Weekly Downloads
565
Last Commit
8mos ago
jquery.event.swipe

jQuery special events for the gestures swipeleft, swiperight, swipeup and swipedown.

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
315
Last Commit
jquery.finger

✌️ jQuery touch & gestures, fingers in the nose.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
4yrs ago
itemslide

A simple and beautiful JavaScript touch carousel

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
631
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
8mos ago
jquery-dragger

Make anything draggable for mobile and desktop with jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bcswipe

Super lightweight jQuery plugin to enable swipe gestures for Bootstrap 3 carousels on iOS and Android.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vm-swipe

jQuery plugin for swipe bloks

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jquery-gesture

A jQuery plugin to add Gesture support to websites using mouse and touch. Gestures include tap, hold, swipe, fling, pinch, rotate

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago