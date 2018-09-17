jquery-touchswipe
TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lightslider
JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
slider-pro
A modular, responsive and touch-enabled jQuery slider plugin that enables you to create elegant and professionally looking sliders.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery.event.swipe
jQuery special events for the gestures swipeleft, swiperight, swipeup and swipedown.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery.finger
✌️ jQuery touch & gestures, fingers in the nose.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
itemslide
A simple and beautiful JavaScript touch carousel
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-dragger
Make anything draggable for mobile and desktop with jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bcswipe
Super lightweight jQuery plugin to enable swipe gestures for Bootstrap 3 carousels on iOS and Android.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
vm-swipe
jQuery plugin for swipe bloks
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-gesture
A jQuery plugin to add Gesture support to websites using mouse and touch. Gestures include tap, hold, swipe, fling, pinch, rotate
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped