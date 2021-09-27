openbase logo
7 Best jQuery Star Rating Libraries

bsr

bootstrap-star-rating

A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
jrj

jquery-raty-js

🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4mos ago
srs

star-rating-svg

A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
1yr ago
srs

star-rating-svg2

A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
1yr ago

jquery-star-rating-plugin

Fyneworks.com jQuery Start Rating Plugin ported to git to be published via bower

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rj

rater-jquery

A highly customizable rating widget that supports images, utf8 glyphs and other html elements!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago

@virtualidentity/jquery-star-rating-plugin

A simple jquery star rating plugin

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago