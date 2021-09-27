Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
7 Best jQuery Star Rating Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bsr
bootstrap-star-rating
A simple yet powerful JQuery star rating plugin with fractional rating support.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jrj
jquery-raty-js
🌟 Raty - A Star Rating Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srs
star-rating-svg
A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
srs
star-rating-svg2
A star rating jQuery plugin that uses SVG for easier customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
315
Weekly Downloads
125
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-star-rating-plugin
Fyneworks.com jQuery Start Rating Plugin ported to git to be published via bower
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rj
rater-jquery
A highly customizable rating widget that supports images, utf8 glyphs and other html elements!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
122
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@virtualidentity/jquery-star-rating-plugin
A simple jquery star rating plugin
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package