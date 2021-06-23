Categories
10 Best jQuery Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fj
fullpage.js
fullPage plugin by Alvaro Trigo. Create full screen pages fast and simple
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Responsive Maintainers
js
jquery.scrollto
Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
js
jquery-slimscroll
small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Abandoned
scr
scrollmagic
The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.
Save
(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ful
fullview
⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fs
floating-scroll
Lightweight jQuery plugin providing floating scrollbar functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mcs
malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
jss
jquery-smooth-scroll
Automatically make same-page links scroll smoothly
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js
jquery-scrollify
A jQuery plugin that assists scrolling and snaps to sections.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jquery.fn.scrollx
Add scrollup / scrolldown / scrollleft / scrollright to jQuery.prototype (debounce integrated)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
scr
scrollbox
A lightweight jQuery custom scrollbar plugin, that triggers event when reached the defined point.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
