10 Best jQuery Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
fj

fullpage.js

fullPage plugin by Alvaro Trigo. Create full screen pages fast and simple

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33.2K
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
72
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
js

jquery.scrollto

Lightweight, cross-browser and highly customizable animated scrolling with jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
js

jquery-slimscroll

small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Abandoned
scr

scrollmagic

The javascript library for magical scroll interactions.

(MIT OR GPL-3.0+)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
30.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ful

fullview

⚡️ Create full-screen pages fast and simple - A simple and easy to use a library that creates fullscreen scrolling websites

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
fs

floating-scroll

Lightweight jQuery plugin providing floating scrollbar functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
4mos ago
mcs

malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
jss

jquery-smooth-scroll

Automatically make same-page links scroll smoothly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
js

jquery-scrollify

A jQuery plugin that assists scrolling and snaps to sections.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

jquery.fn.scrollx

Add scrollup / scrolldown / scrollleft / scrollright to jQuery.prototype (debounce integrated)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
scr

scrollbox

A lightweight jQuery custom scrollbar plugin, that triggers event when reached the defined point.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation