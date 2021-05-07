Categories
Best jQuery Scroll Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
js
jquery-slimscroll
small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Abandoned
mcs
malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin
Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
ss
super-scrollbar
Custom scroll bar component supports chrome,edge,safari,fireFox,ie8+ browser
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
