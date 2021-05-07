openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best jQuery Scroll Bar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

js

jquery-slimscroll

small jQuery plugin that transforms any div into a scrollable area with a nice scrollbar. Demo and more:

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
33.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Abandoned
mcs

malihu-custom-scrollbar-plugin

Highly customizable custom scrollbar jQuery plugin, featuring vertical/horizontal scrollbars, scrolling momentum, mouse-wheel, keyboard and touch support etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
14.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
ss

super-scrollbar

Custom scroll bar component supports chrome,edge,safari,fireFox,ie8+ browser

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
4yrs ago