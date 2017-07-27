Categories
Best jQuery Progress Bar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jcp
jquery-circle-progress
jQuery Plugin to draw animated circular progress bars
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
pjp
pguso-jquery-plugin-circliful
javascript circle statistic plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
889
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
