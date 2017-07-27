openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best jQuery Progress Bar Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jcp

jquery-circle-progress

jQuery Plugin to draw animated circular progress bars

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
pjp

pguso-jquery-plugin-circliful

javascript circle statistic plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
889
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
6mos ago