7 Best jQuery Popup Libraries

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

11.2K
44.8K
3mos ago
4.5/ 5
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jquery-modal

The simplest possible modal for jQuery

2.5K
8.6K
3yrs ago
5.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

1.3K
1.9K
2d ago
zebra_dialog

A small, compact, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful modal dialog boxes

153
233
4d ago
featherlight

Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.

2K
6.2K
1yr ago

jquery-popup-overlay

jQuery plugin for responsive and accessible modal windows and tooltips

511
117
2yrs ago
jAlert

jQuery alert/modal/lightbox plugin

73
45
1yr ago