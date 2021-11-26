Categories
7 Best jQuery Popup Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jm
jquery-modal
The simplest possible modal for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jbo
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zd
zebra_dialog
A small, compact, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful modal dialog boxes
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fea
featherlight
Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-popup-overlay
jQuery plugin for responsive and accessible modal windows and tooltips
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
511
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jal
jAlert
jQuery alert/modal/lightbox plugin
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
