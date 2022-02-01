openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best jQuery Pivot Table Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

as

aurelia-slickgrid

Aurelia-Slickgrid is a wrapper of the lightning fast & customizable SlickGrid datagrid, it also includes multiple Styling Themes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
13d ago
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
piv

pivottable

Open-source Javascript Pivot Table (aka Pivot Grid, Pivot Chart, Cross-Tab) implementation with drag'n'drop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sub

subtotal

A JavaScript plugin for PivotTable.js. It renders subtotals of rows and columns with the ability to expand and collapse rows and columns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
3yrs ago

jbpivot

A simple jQuery pivot table widget

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
mp

mdi-pivottable

Open-source Javascript Pivot Table (aka Pivot Grid, Pivot Chart, Cross-Tab) implementation with drag'n'drop.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago