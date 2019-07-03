Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best jQuery Parallax Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
pj
parallax-js
Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
tj
tilt.js
A tiny 60+fps parallax tilt hover effect for jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
pj
paroller.js
Parallax scrolling jQuery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-parallax.js
Simple parallax scrolling effect inspired by Spotify.com implemented as a jQuery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jp
jquery-parallax
**NO LONGER MAINTAINED** Used to recreate the Nike Better World parallax effect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
parlx.js
🖱️ Parallax scroll effect library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jps
jquery-parallax-scroll
Smooth parallax effect on vertical page scrolling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hon
hongkong
A parallax scroll effect plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
scrollum
jQuery Parallax Scrolling Plugin
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sap
saparallax
A little jQuery Plugin that adds a customizable Parallax Scrolling Effect to any element.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pe
parallax-element
jQuery plugin to add parallax effect to individual elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spe
scroll-parallax-effect
Implementing parallax effect by utilizing various events of scroll.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package