10 Best jQuery Parallax Libraries

parallax-js

Parallax Engine that reacts to the orientation of a smart device

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15.6K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
tj

tilt.js

A tiny 60+fps parallax tilt hover effect for jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
pj

paroller.js

Parallax scrolling jQuery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
563
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

jquery-parallax.js

Simple parallax scrolling effect inspired by Spotify.com implemented as a jQuery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jp

jquery-parallax

**NO LONGER MAINTAINED** Used to recreate the Nike Better World parallax effect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
7yrs ago

parlx.js

🖱️ Parallax scroll effect library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jps

jquery-parallax-scroll

Smooth parallax effect on vertical page scrolling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
291
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
hon

hongkong

A parallax scroll effect plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago

scrollum

jQuery Parallax Scrolling Plugin

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
sap

saparallax

A little jQuery Plugin that adds a customizable Parallax Scrolling Effect to any element.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
pe

parallax-element

jQuery plugin to add parallax effect to individual elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
spe

scroll-parallax-effect

Implementing parallax effect by utilizing various events of scroll.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago