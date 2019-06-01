openbase logo
6 Best jQuery Notification Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jquery-modal

The simplest possible modal for jQuery

jquery-peek-a-bar

jQuery plugin for a Notification Bar

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

jgrowl

jGrowl is an unobtrusive notification system for web applications. Want to see it in action? Find out how:...

overhang

🔔 A jQuery plugin for notifications, prompts and confirmations.

