Best jQuery Multi Select Libraries

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

selectize

Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use