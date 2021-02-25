Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best jQuery Marquee Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jm
jquery.marquee
jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
752
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webticker
A jQuery web ticker
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-ticker
A lightweight jQuery plugin for animating a simple news ticker
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.simplemarquee
A jQuery plugin that aims to provide a scrolling marquee similar to the good old winamp player
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ml
marquee-lottery
Marquee lottery jQuery plugin.Can help for you to create marquee more conviently.You absolutely didn't need to care about how JS code, you just need to know the param what mean.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
end
endlessRiver
A jQuery content endless scroller!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jtm
jquery-text-marquee
A simple jQuery plugin for text marquee with some minimal customization
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
er
endless-river
A jQuery content endless scroller!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
as
andsp-simplemarquee
Simple jQuery marquee
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
om
overflow-marquee
Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package