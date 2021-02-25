openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best jQuery Marquee Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jm

jquery.marquee

jQuery plugin to scroll the text like the old traditional marquee

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
752
Last Commit
1yr ago

webticker

A jQuery web ticker

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
172
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jt

jquery-ticker

A lightweight jQuery plugin for animating a simple news ticker

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit

jquery.simplemarquee

A jQuery plugin that aims to provide a scrolling marquee similar to the good old winamp player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ml

marquee-lottery

Marquee lottery jQuery plugin.Can help for you to create marquee more conviently.You absolutely didn't need to care about how JS code, you just need to know the param what mean.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
end

endlessRiver

A jQuery content endless scroller!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jtm

jquery-text-marquee

A simple jQuery plugin for text marquee with some minimal customization

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
er

endless-river

A jQuery content endless scroller!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
as

andsp-simplemarquee

Simple jQuery marquee

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
om

overflow-marquee

Angular directive to animates long elements to a marquee only if it overflows

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago