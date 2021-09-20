openbase logo
5 Best jQuery Map Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
jm

jquery-mapael

jQuery plugin based on raphael.js that allows you to display dynamic vector maps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
995
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
5d ago

jquery-locationpicker

JQuery Location Picker plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
282
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jquery.geo

Small, fast & simple JavaScript mapping and geospatial API as a jQuery plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jg

jquery-googlemap

Plugin jQuery : Create your own complet Google Map

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago