Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
5 Best jQuery Map Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
fusioncharts
FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
jm
jquery-mapael
jQuery plugin based on raphael.js that allows you to display dynamic vector maps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
995
Weekly Downloads
20.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-locationpicker
JQuery Location Picker plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
282
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.geo
Small, fast & simple JavaScript mapping and geospatial API as a jQuery plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
427
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jg
jquery-googlemap
Plugin jQuery : Create your own complet Google Map
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package