lightgallery
A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lightbox2
THE original Lightbox script (v2).
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
@fancyapps/fancybox
jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
lity
Lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
simplelightbox
Touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jbox
jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
imagelightbox
Image Lightbox, Responsive and Touch‑friendly
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
venobox
Responsive jQuery lightbox plugin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-colorbox
A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
featherlight
Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-vanillabox
Simple, modern Lightbox-like plugin for jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped