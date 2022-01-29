openbase logo
10 Best jQuery Lightbox Libraries

lightgallery

A customizable, modular, responsive, lightbox gallery plugin.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
29K
Last Commit
16d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
6
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Buggy
magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
lightbox2

THE original Lightbox script (v2).

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
1Great Documentation
@fancyapps/fancybox

jQuery lightbox script for displaying images, videos and more. Touch enabled, responsive and fully customizable.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
lity

Lightweight, accessible and responsive lightbox.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
simplelightbox

Touch-friendly image lightbox for mobile and desktop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
17d ago
jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
imagelightbox

Image Lightbox, Responsive and Touch‑friendly

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
123
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
venobox

Responsive jQuery lightbox plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
544
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
jquery-colorbox

A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
featherlight

Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
jquery-vanillabox

Simple, modern Lightbox-like plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago