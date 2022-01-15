openbase logo
7 Best jQuery Lazy Load Libraries

jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jquery-lazy

A lightweight, fast, feature-rich, powerful and highly configurable delayed content, image and background lazy loading plugin for jQuery & Zepto.

Unknown
GitHub Stars
983
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
lazyloadxt

Lazy load XT is a jQuery plugin for images, videos and other media

Unknown
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
961
Last Commit
2mos ago
jquery-unveil

A very lightweight jQuery plugin to lazy load images

MIT
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jquery_lazyload

Vanilla JavaScript plugin for lazyloading images

Unknown
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit
3yrs ago
laziestloader

LaziestLoader is a responsive and retina-aware lazy loader for jQuery

MIT
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
6yrs ago

jquery-recliner

A lightweight production ready jQuery plugin for lazy loading images and other dynamic content

MIT
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
3yrs ago