jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-lazy
A lightweight, fast, feature-rich, powerful and highly configurable delayed content, image and background lazy loading plugin for jQuery & Zepto.
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
lazyloadxt
Lazy load XT is a jQuery plugin for images, videos and other media
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-unveil
A very lightweight jQuery plugin to lazy load images
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery_lazyload
Vanilla JavaScript plugin for lazyloading images
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
laziestloader
LaziestLoader is a responsive and retina-aware lazy loader for jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-recliner
A lightweight production ready jQuery plugin for lazy loading images and other dynamic content
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped