openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

8 Best jQuery Infinite Scroll Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll

Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
825
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

infinite-scroll

📜 Automatically add next page

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jsc

jscroll

An infinite scrolling plugin for jQuery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

jquery-on-infinite-scroll

Callback when you reach the bottom of the page and ajax requests finish. Useful as an infinite scroll callback.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
jj

jquery-jscroll

jQuery plugin for infinite scrolling / auto-paging.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Abandoned
ji

jquery-infinitescroll

A jquery plugin to do infinite scroll of contents.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Abandoned
jsi

@kanety/jquery-simple-iscroll

A jquery plugin for infinite scroll

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
jis

jquery-infinite-scroller

A jQuery plugin that infinitely scrolls content based on mouse position

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned