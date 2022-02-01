Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
8 Best jQuery Infinite Scroll Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@webcreate/infinite-ajax-scroll
Turn your existing pagination into infinite scrolling pages with ease
Save
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
843
Weekly Downloads
825
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
infinite-scroll
📜 Automatically add next page
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
6.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jsc
jscroll
An infinite scrolling plugin for jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-on-infinite-scroll
Callback when you reach the bottom of the page and ajax requests finish. Useful as an infinite scroll callback.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
179
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
jj
jquery-jscroll
jQuery plugin for infinite scrolling / auto-paging.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Abandoned
ji
jquery-infinitescroll
A jquery plugin to do infinite scroll of contents.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
jsi
@kanety/jquery-simple-iscroll
A jquery plugin for infinite scroll
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
jis
jquery-infinite-scroller
A jQuery plugin that infinitely scrolls content based on mouse position
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package