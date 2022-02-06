tabulator-tables
Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
gridjs
Advanced table plugin
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
datatables
Tables plug-in for jQuery
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jsgrid
Lightweight Grid jQuery Plugin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jqGrid
jqGrid is an Ajax-enabled JavaScript control that provides solutions for representing and manipulating tabular data on the web.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
aurelia-slickgrid
Aurelia-Slickgrid is a wrapper of the lightning fast & customizable SlickGrid datagrid, it also includes multiple Styling Themes
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
gridster
gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
wobal-gridstack
Build interactive dashboards in minutes.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
free-jqgrid
jQuery grid plugin
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
freewall
Amazing grid layout.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
treetables
jQuery plugin extending jquery-datatables to support tree data
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery.gridly
Gridly is a jQuery plugin to enable dragging and dropping as well as resizing on a grid.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
grid-a-licious
jQuery Grid-A-Licious plugin (v3)
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped