openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best jQuery Grid Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

tt

tabulator-tables

Interactive Tables and Data Grids for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
43.7K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
2Easy to Use

gridjs

Advanced table plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jf

jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
dat

datatables

Tables plug-in for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
38.9K
Last Commit
20d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
jsg

jsgrid

Lightweight Grid jQuery Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jqg

jqGrid

jqGrid is an Ajax-enabled JavaScript control that provides solutions for representing and manipulating tabular data on the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
496
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
as

aurelia-slickgrid

Aurelia-Slickgrid is a wrapper of the lightning fast & customizable SlickGrid datagrid, it also includes multiple Styling Themes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
182
Last Commit
13d ago

gridster

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
jf

jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

wobal-gridstack

Build interactive dashboards in minutes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1mo ago

free-jqgrid

jQuery grid plugin

(MIT OR GPL-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
459
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
fre

freewall

Amazing grid layout.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
105
Last Commit

treetables

jQuery plugin extending jquery-datatables to support tree data

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8mos ago
jg

jquery.gridly

Gridly is a jQuery plugin to enable dragging and dropping as well as resizing on a grid.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
858
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
gal

grid-a-licious

jQuery Grid-A-Licious plugin (v3)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
816
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago