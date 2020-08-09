Categories
Best jQuery Gradient Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
jag
jquery-animate-gradient
🔺 A small jQuery library designed for one thing: animate gradients
MIT
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
36
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
bac
backgroundor
a jquery plugin to add animation for the background color specially gradient colors
MIT
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
