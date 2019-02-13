openbase logo
4 Best jQuery Google Analytics Libraries

jquery-track

Bind google analytics events to DOM elements easily using HTML data attributes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago

jquery.tracking

This plugin helps to handle click and event tracking with google universal analytics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago

jquery-ga-plugin

A jQuery plugin wrapper around the Google Analytics ga object

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
jqg

jQGA

jQuery plugin to help track pageviews and events via Google Analytics.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago