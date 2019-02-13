Categories
4 Best jQuery Google Analytics Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jt
jquery-track
Bind google analytics events to DOM elements easily using HTML data attributes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery.tracking
This plugin helps to handle click and event tracking with google universal analytics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jquery-ga-plugin
A jQuery plugin wrapper around the Google Analytics ga object
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jqg
jQGA
jQuery plugin to help track pageviews and events via Google Analytics.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
