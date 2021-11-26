Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
9 Best jQuery Gallery Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
mp
magnific-popup
Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Performant
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
jc
jquery-colorbox
A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fot
fotorama
A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spe
spectragram
A jQuery plugin using the Instagram Basic Display API to fetch and display user photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sf
slider-fotorama
A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jp
jquery.photoswipe
The jQuery plugin for PhotoSwipe
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
big
blueimp-image-gallery
This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jds
jquery-devrama-slider
jQuery Image/HTML Slider Plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xga
xgallerify
A lightweight, responsive, smart gallery based on jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package