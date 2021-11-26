openbase logo
9 Best jQuery Gallery Libraries

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jquery-colorbox

A light-weight, customizable lightbox plugin for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
7mos ago
fotorama

A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit
spectragram

A jQuery plugin using the Instagram Basic Display API to fetch and display user photo feeds inside a list or any container you define.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
463
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
1yr ago
slider-fotorama

A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jquery.photoswipe

The jQuery plugin for PhotoSwipe

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
92
Weekly Downloads
39
Last Commit
4yrs ago
blueimp-image-gallery

This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jquery-devrama-slider

jQuery Image/HTML Slider Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
xgallerify

A lightweight, responsive, smart gallery based on jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago