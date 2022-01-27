Categories
Best jQuery Forms Libraries
formBuilder
A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jquery-form
jQuery Form Plugin
(LGPL-2.1+ OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
jquery-validation
jQuery Validation Plugin library sources
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
