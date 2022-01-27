openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best jQuery Forms Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

for

formBuilder

A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

jquery-form

jQuery Form Plugin

(LGPL-2.1+ OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
34.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

jquery-validation

jQuery Validation Plugin library sources

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant