Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
6 Best jQuery File Uploader Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
bfu
blueimp-file-upload
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
fine-uploader
Multiple file upload plugin with image previews, drag and drop, progress bars. S3 and Azure support, image scaling, form support, chunking, resume, pause, and tons of other features.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
uploadcare-widget
Uploadcare Widget, an ultimate tool for HTML5 file upload supporting multiple file upload, drag&drop, validation by file size/file extension/MIME file type, progress bar for file uploads, image preview.
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lu
lite-uploader
Lightweight file uploader for NodeJS and jQuery with support for drag/drop, basic and custom validators and hooks for all the various events like progress etc
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jhu
@renekorss/jquery-html5-uploader
jQuery drag&drop file uploader
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jiu
jquery-image-uploader
Upload file jquery plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package