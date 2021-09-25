openbase logo
6 Best jQuery File Uploader Libraries

blueimp-file-upload

File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

fine-uploader

Multiple file upload plugin with image previews, drag and drop, progress bars. S3 and Azure support, image scaling, form support, chunking, resume, pause, and tons of other features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.2K
Weekly Downloads
22.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

uploadcare-widget

Uploadcare Widget, an ultimate tool for HTML5 file upload supporting multiple file upload, drag&drop, validation by file size/file extension/MIME file type, progress bar for file uploads, image preview.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
29.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
lite-uploader

Lightweight file uploader for NodeJS and jQuery with support for drag/drop, basic and custom validators and hooks for all the various events like progress etc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
129
Last Commit
1yr ago
@renekorss/jquery-html5-uploader

jQuery drag&drop file uploader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jquery-image-uploader

Upload file jquery plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5yrs ago