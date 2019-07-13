openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

Best jQuery File Saving Library

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jfd

jquery-file-download

jQuery File Download is a cross server platform compatible jQuery plugin that allows for an Ajax-like file download experience that isn’t normally possible using the web.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago