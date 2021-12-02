openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best jQuery Drag & Drop Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

sortablejs

Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
jf

jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
for

formBuilder

A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
tab

tablednd

jQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
dg

dsmorse-gridster

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

gridster

gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Bleeding Edge
nes

nestable2

New pickup of Nestable!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
jd

jquery.dragbetter

A no-bullshit solution for `dragenter` and `dragleave` events that behave like `mouseenter` and `mouseleave`, not `mousein` and `mouseout`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
6yrs ago
td

touch-dnd

Advanced touch-compatible Drag and Drop library providing Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js and jQuery

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
253
Last Commit
3yrs ago
zd

zepto-dnd

HTML5 Drag and Drop API based Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js (and jQuery)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago