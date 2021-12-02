Categories
10 Best jQuery Drag & Drop Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sortablejs
Reorderable drag-and-drop lists for modern browsers and touch devices. No jQuery or framework required.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
864K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
jf
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
for
formBuilder
A jQuery plugin for drag and drop form creation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
tab
tablednd
jQuery plug-in to drag and drop rows in HTML tables
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
389
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
dg
dsmorse-gridster
gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
719
Weekly Downloads
482
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gridster
gridster.js is a jQuery plugin that makes building intuitive draggable layouts from elements spanning multiple columns
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
878
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Bleeding Edge
nes
nestable2
New pickup of Nestable!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
290
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jd
jquery.dragbetter
A no-bullshit solution for `dragenter` and `dragleave` events that behave like `mouseenter` and `mouseleave`, not `mousein` and `mouseout`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
320
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
td
touch-dnd
Advanced touch-compatible Drag and Drop library providing Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js and jQuery
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
253
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
zd
zepto-dnd
HTML5 Drag and Drop API based Draggable, Droppable and Sortable for Zepto.js (and jQuery)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
