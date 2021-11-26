openbase logo
9 Best jQuery Dialog Libraries

magnific-popup

Light and responsive lightbox script with focus on performance.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.2K
Weekly Downloads
44.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
jquery-modal

The simplest possible modal for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.5K
Weekly Downloads
8.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jbox

jBox is a jQuery plugin that makes it easy to create customizable tooltips, modal windows, image galleries and more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
2d ago
zebra_dialog

A small, compact, and highly configurable jQuery plugin for creating beautiful modal dialog boxes

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
4d ago
featherlight

Featherlight is a very lightweight jQuery lightbox plugin. It's simple yet flexible and easy to use. Featherlight has minimal css and uses no inline styles, everything is name-spaced, it's completely customizable via config object and offers image, ajax and iframe support out of the box. Featherlights small footprint weights about 4kB – in total.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
remodal

No longer actively maintained.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

jquery-dialog

jQuery plugin that creates the basic interactivity for an ARIA dialog widget

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
3yrs ago

ax5ui-dialog

Javascript UI Component - Dialog - JavaScript Dialog / Bootstrap Dialog

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago

myclabs.jquery.confirm

[Unmaintained] Confirm dialogs for buttons and links using jQuery and Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
223
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago