openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

4 Best jQuery Data Visualization Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

fusioncharts

FusionCharts JavaScript Charting library. Over 95+ charts and 1,400+ maps to choose from, with integrations available for all popular JavaScript frameworks & back-end programming languages.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable
jn

jvectormap-next

jQuery plugin for embedding vector maps with reach API and methods for data visualization to the web-pages.

AGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

jquery-fusioncharts

jQuery plugin for FusionCharts JavaScript Charting Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
1yr ago

zingchart-jquery

Easy ZingChart manipulation and interactivity for jQuery users.

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago