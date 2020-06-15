Categories
Best jQuery Cookies Libraries
jquery-cookie-bubble
The easy way to inform users that your website is using cookies.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kjc
kovarp-jquery-cookiebar
Simple jQuery plugin for add information bar about cookies using.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pgwcookie
Cookie plugin for jQuery and Zepto
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
