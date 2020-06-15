openbase logo
Best jQuery Cookies Libraries

jquery-cookie-bubble

The easy way to inform users that your website is using cookies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
503
Last Commit
2yrs ago
kjc

kovarp-jquery-cookiebar

Simple jQuery plugin for add information bar about cookies using.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
5mos ago

pgwcookie

Cookie plugin for jQuery and Zepto

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago