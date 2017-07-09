openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

6 Best jQuery Clock Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

jrc

jquery-remote-clock

Turns given div element into simple clock displaying remote time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jec

js-easy-clock

An Analog Clock Plugin Widget

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
wor

wordclock

JQuery plugin to embed a word clock.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
jcj

jquery.clock.js

JQuery plugin to watch live digital

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jqa

jqanalogclock

Fully customizable analog clock on canvas.

LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
kc

kaguya-clock

A easy, light, configurable, multiplatform, JavaScript clock plugin, support TypeScript/react/vue/ng/jquery/Vanilla JS/ect.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago