6 Best jQuery Clock Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jrc
jquery-remote-clock
Turns given div element into simple clock displaying remote time.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jec
js-easy-clock
An Analog Clock Plugin Widget
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wor
wordclock
JQuery plugin to embed a word clock.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jcj
jquery.clock.js
JQuery plugin to watch live digital
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jqa
jqanalogclock
Fully customizable analog clock on canvas.
Save
LGPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kc
kaguya-clock
A easy, light, configurable, multiplatform, JavaScript clock plugin, support TypeScript/react/vue/ng/jquery/Vanilla JS/ect.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
