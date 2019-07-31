Categories
10 Best jQuery Carousel Libraries
oc
owl.carousel
DEPRECATED jQuery Responsive Carousel.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.6K
Weekly Downloads
55.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Slow
1
Abandoned
lig
lightslider
JQuery lightSlider is a lightweight responsive Content slider with carousel thumbnails navigation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
glidejs
A dependency-free JavaScript ES6 slider and carousel. It’s lightweight, flexible and fast. Designed to slide. No less, no more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
132
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
flexslider
An awesome, fully responsive jQuery slider plugin
Save
GPL-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jca
jcarousel
Riding carousels with jQuery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fot
fotorama
A simple, stunning, powerful jQuery gallery.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
773
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jquery.flipster
Responsive, CSS3, touch-enabled jQuery Coverflow plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
684
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
owl
owlcarousel
Reloaded
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clo
cloud9carousel
🌀 3D-perspective carousel for jQuery / Zepto
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
209
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jca
jcarousellite
A jQuery carousel plugin based on jCarouselLite by Ganeshji Marwaha
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tin
tinycarousel
A lightweight carousel for sliding html based content.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
responsive-carousel
A jQuery-based script for responsive carousels that work with mouse, touch, and keyboard
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
big
blueimp-image-gallery
This project is deprecated in favor of blueimp Gallery.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
176
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jc
jquery-carousel
jQuery carousel plugin
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
