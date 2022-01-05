openbase logo
tui-calendar

🍞📅A JavaScript calendar that has everything you need.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable